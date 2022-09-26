Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

