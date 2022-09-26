Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 343,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,173,816. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.