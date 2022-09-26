Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 3.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,314. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

