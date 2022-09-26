Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Upstart by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.04. 47,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,629. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

