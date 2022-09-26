Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

