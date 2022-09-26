Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $24.68. 77,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,410. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

