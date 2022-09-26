Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $67.76. 190,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,300,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.