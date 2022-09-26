Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,082 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,301,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

