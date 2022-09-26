Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 266,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

