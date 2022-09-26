Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ImmunoGen worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.90. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

