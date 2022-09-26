Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

