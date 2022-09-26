Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.02. 112,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629,999. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

