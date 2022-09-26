Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,936,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

