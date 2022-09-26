Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

