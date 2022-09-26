Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €720.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kering Price Performance

KER stock opened at €477.20 ($486.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €529.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €520.99. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

