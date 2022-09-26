KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $186,054.64 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,075.38 or 1.09860533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

