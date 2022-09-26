Ki (XKI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.27 Million

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $75.27 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ki alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

Ki was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,014,111,055 coins and its circulating supply is 403,017,282 coins. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.