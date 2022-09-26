Ki (XKI) Price Hits $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Ki has a market capitalization of $70.89 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ki Coin Profile

Ki’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,013,783,856 coins and its circulating supply is 402,689,835 coins. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

