KickPad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,615.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. KickPad has a market capitalization of $260,620.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KickPad Profile

KickPad’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.