Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.28

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 2191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

