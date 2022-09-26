Kishu Inu Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kishu Inu Coin Profile

Kishu Inu’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

