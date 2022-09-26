KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.47 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

