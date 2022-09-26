Koinos (KOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.08 Million

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Koinos has a market cap of $26.08 million and $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Koinos was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,581,643 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

