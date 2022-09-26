Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.