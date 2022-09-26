Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ETR KRN opened at €85.30 ($87.04) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.80. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

