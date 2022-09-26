KuCoin Token Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.08 or 0.00047386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $2.81 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,271,843 coins and its circulating supply is 97,771,843 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com/#.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

