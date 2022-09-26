Kusama Price Tops $43.71 (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $421.85 million and $41.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.71 or 0.00220363 BTC on major exchanges.

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

