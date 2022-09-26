L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

