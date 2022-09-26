Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

LVS traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $39.06. 273,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,502. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,782,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 341,239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

