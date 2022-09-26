Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Latch Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ LTCH opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Latch has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch
Latch Company Profile
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.