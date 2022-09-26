Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Latch has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

