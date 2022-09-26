LCG (LCG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,627.00

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCG has a market cap of $12.50 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LCG

The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

