Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.13.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

