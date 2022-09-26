LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 945,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

