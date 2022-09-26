Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $118,771.25 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00147299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00755193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

