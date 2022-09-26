Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.15

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.15 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 2775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
