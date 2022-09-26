Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.15

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.15 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 2775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.