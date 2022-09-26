Lightning 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,552.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.94 or 1.09872596 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

