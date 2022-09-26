LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,981,676 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

