LINK (LN) Price Reaches $33.71

LINK (LN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. LINK has a market cap of $201.43 million and $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $33.71 or 0.00176265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official website is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

