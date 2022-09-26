LinkEye (LET) Hits Market Capitalization of $793,100.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $793,100.00 and approximately $95,547.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com/#. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

