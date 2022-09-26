LIQ Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,809.00 (LIQ)

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One LIQ Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $242,289.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIQ Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

