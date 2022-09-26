Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.64 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $138.64 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

