Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.00

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $144.59 million and $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

