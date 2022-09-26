Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017252 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.40 or 0.03553961 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,251,321 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

