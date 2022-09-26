Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $6,520,800.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $75.27 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

