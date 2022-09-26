LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.75 Million

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

