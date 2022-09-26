LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.00.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 10.0 %

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

