Loser Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,370,213,474 coins. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

