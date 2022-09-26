LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
LTC opened at $38.51 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
