LuaSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,280.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.64 or 1.09905668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00058218 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.