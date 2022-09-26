LUKSO (LYXe) Price Down 3.7% This Week

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One LUKSO coin can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00024186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $461.00 million and approximately $821,020.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUKSO Coin Profile

LUKSO’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is www.lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.

LUKSO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO, the Blockchain for the new digital lifestyle is created by former Ethereum Developer Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC20 and ERC725, developer of web3.js and the Mist Browser.LUKSO is a multiverse blockchain network where the worlds of fashion, gaming, design, and social media intersect. It focuses on bringing Blockchain to the masses, through its smart contract-based blockchain, industry involving standards processes, and an innovative new direction of decentralized applications.What are LYX and LYXe?LYX is the native cryptocurrency of the future LUKSO Blockchain. It is the fuel of the decentralized LUKSO ecosystem. LYX is required for transaction fees, which block producers receive, as well as for staking to participate in the consensus process.LYXe is the representation of LYX on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Reversible ICO releases LYXe to its participants. Once the LUKSO main-network launches a process will be created to migrate LYXe to LYX on the LUKSO Blockchain.How does the Reversible ICO (rICO) work?The Reversible ICO (“rICO”) allows you to buy LYXe over time, while maintaining the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Instead of buying LYXe instantly like in a regular ICO, the rICO allows you “reserve” a desired amount of LYXe, which will then be purchased automatically throughout the period of the 8 months at your initial commitment price.NOTE: Before you have verified your identity (KYC) your price can still change. Should between your initial reservation and your whitelisting the price change, you will reserve automatically in the current higher price stage. If you do not want that, you can always return your ETH immediately.You can return any un-bought LYXe to the rICO smart contract address at any point in time, and you will receive the corresponding ETH back. Unlocked LYXe can not be reversed.The total LYXe balance will be automatically visible in your wallet after you “reserve” and you verified your identity. You will only be able to move and transact with the part of the balance that is finally bought and not reversible.”

